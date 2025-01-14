New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto Preview Further Explores Kakashi/Splinter Connection

One of the most surprising crossovers in recent years has seen Team 7 teaming up with the Heroes in a Half Shell for a new comic book series. Creating an entirely new universe to help facilitate Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke, and Kakashi coming face-to-face with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, IDW is hinting at some big changes to the lore for each team. Set to release four issues in total, The Big Apple and the Hidden Leaf Village denizens are hinting at some major surprises for the future of this crossover that might just take the cake when it comes to fictional ninjas meeting for the first time.

Warning. Be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto, so if you haven’t read it, you might want to turn back now. As mentioned previously, this new series creates an entirely new universe with a new backstory for all the players involved. Rather than seeing the TMNT dropped into Konoha or Team 7 hitting the Big Apple, “Big Apple Village” is a new village that exists in the anime ninja world and harbors the green-skinned teenagers. In a new mission to protect April O’Neil, Naruto and his allies run into the “Heroes in a Half-Shell” and have a case of mistaken identity in doing so.

Master Splinter x Kakashi

One of the biggest twists of the first issue of this crossover was that Master Splinter and Kakashi the Copycat Ninja appear to share a common history. While that origin wasn’t unveiled in the premiere offering of the crossover series, a new preview for issue two hints that the next story will get right into it. Even though the crossover series only has four issues in total, the changes that have already been made prove that the meeting of the Ninja Turtles and Konoha’s finest will be one for the record books.

Teenage Mutant Ninjas Crossovers

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have come into contact with a lot of pop culture icons in their history. While the Heroes in a Half Shell haven’t ventured much into the anime realm for crossovers, they have met the likes of Batman, the kids from Stranger Things, the Ghostbusters, the Transformers, Savage Dragon, The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, and even Mulder and Scully from the X-Files. Ironically enough, while there was never an official meeting between the TMNT and Naruto’s top ninjas, the four turtle brothers did get their own anime series.

Mutant Turtles: Superman Legend was an original video animation released in 1996 that gave TMNT fans a very different take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. What made this series so memorable is the fact that the turtle siblings were given the ability to transform into more powerful forms that made them look much more like human beings. As it stands, this is the only anime output that the TMNT has received in their history but fingers crossed that this Naruto crossover might receive its own special animated adaptation.

