30 Year Old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pasta Can Goes Viral

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are beloved pop culture icons, and while the whole team is great, it’s hard for fans not to identify more with one of the Turtles more than the others. For me there is only one answer to top Turtle, and that would be Donatello, and it seems many happen to agree, as the Hero in a Half-Shell started trending on Twitter earlier today. Donatello’s newfound popularity also helped another post go viral, one that happens to be one of those things you wish you hadn’t seen after you see it, showing what 30 years will do to a can of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Chef Boyardee pasta.

If you guessed quite a bit, you’re not wrong, but you’re also probably not going far enough. Matt from DinosaurDracula took to Twitter to share an image of an old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles branded can of Chef Boyardee, and after 30 years, the results aren’t pretty. As you can see in the images below, the food inside the can hasn’t faired that well, and, well, it’s kind of gross.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The images were posted with the caption “I see “Donatello” is trending, so what the hey, here’s what TMNT Pasta looks like after sitting in a can for 30 years.”

I see “Donatello” is trending, so what the hey, here’s what TMNT Pasta looks like after sitting in a can for 30 years. pic.twitter.com/zk330ysJZZ — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) November 8, 2019

The insides of the can have filtered into the pasta, and the brownish-orange chunk in the middle doesn’t even look like food at this point. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles social media account didn’t miss a beat though, having some fun with the Tweet.

if it’s on pizza, it’s fair game — TMNT (@TMNT) November 8, 2019

They posted the caption “if it’s on pizza, it’s fair game”, and we’re pretty sure at least Michaelangelo would agree with them.

why does it look like a bolt from a ship that sunk during ww2 — Boom Boom 🇩🇴 (@mongolianch0p) November 8, 2019

As you can see in the posts above and below, the reactions were hilarious, and we’ve included some of our favorites so far.

So, if you see an old can of Chef Boyardee, TMNT or not, you might want to double-check how long it’s been around because 30 years will do quite a number on it.

Well, it looks like something you’d find in a New York sewer. — Jeff Harris (@nemalki) November 8, 2019

Also, Donatello is the best turtle. That wasn’t really necessary, but I just thought I’d state it openly. Let us know who your favorite turtle is in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things TMNT!