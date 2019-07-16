7/11 Introduces Airheads Flavored Soda

Soda fans unite! 7/11 and Jones Soda Co. have teamed up with Airheads to craft a line of candy-flavored sodas that promise to knock your flip-flops off. Calling the new sodas Paradise Blends, the official Jones Soda Instagram account shared a picture of a Cherry Pineapple Blast flavor this weekend, though it’s unclear whether additional Airheads flavors will make it into the mix.

The Airheads flavor is just the latest in an ever-expanding relationship with 7/11. Other flavors in the collaborative “7-Select” line include Watermelon Sour Patch Kids, Mango Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and Blood Orange. One Jones fan shared a bottle of a White Mystery Airheads flavor last summer, though it’s seemingly vanished from the face of the Earth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our customers have a voice, and we used their input to develop 7-Select premium sodas,” Jones Soda Co. CEO Jennifer Cue said in a statement when the deal with 7/11 was first announced in 2016. “incorporating internationally inspired flavors into a refreshing lineup. These exclusive drinks offer premium ingredients, great taste and a caffeine kick. With fewer calories per serving than the national brands, we believe we have created an ideal product for the 7‑Eleven customers of today and tomorrow.”

What’s your favorite Jones Soda flavor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things food!