75th Golden Globes: What Time Do The 2018 Golden Globes Start?

What time do the Golden Globes start tonight? That’s the question being sent via text message and entered on Google all day today. So if you find yourself on the receiving end on “What time do the 75th Annual Golden Globes start tonight,” you can send them this handy link, because we’ve taken all the guess work on when the 2018 Globes begin.

Here is what you need to know:

The Seth Meyers hosted 2018 Golden Globes are live on NBC tonight, January 7th 2018, at 8:00PM Eastern & 5:00PM Pacific.

But surely you want to know more than just what time the award ceremony starts, right?

How about when does the Red Carpet begin for the big award show? NBC will be starting their Red Carpet for the 2018 Golden Globes at 7PM Eastern & 4PM Pacific. If that is too late for you, E! Network starts their Globes red carpet an hour earlier at 6PM ET & 3PM PT.

If you can’t get to a television on Sunday night, but still want to follow the Golden Globes live, NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is making the ceremony available online to stream.

And for asking what are the Golden Globes here is your answer. The Golden Globe Awards are defined as “accolades bestowed by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association beginning in January 1944, recognizing excellence in film and television, both domestic and foreign.” We have a full rundown on the legacy of the awards right here and who votes for the winners here.

