Cancelled Shonen Jump Series Just Dropped New Trailer for Anime Revival After 8 Years

One Shonen Jump franchise is coming back for a whole new anime revival eight years after it was cancelled, and a new trailer has given fans a full look at what to expect from its debut. Shonen Jump’s classic franchises have been making their grand returns to screens over the past few years with all sorts of new projects such as revivals, reboots, sequels and more. But while some fan favorites have gotten new entries, it’s also opened the door for series that were cancelled shortly into their own runs as well.

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Tsuyoshi Takaki’s Black Torch is one such series as it was cancelled with only 19 chapters under its run with Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ service back in 2018. Now eight years later, the franchise is getting its very own anime adaptation making its debut later this July as part of a packed Summer 2026 schedule of new anime releases. Showing off more of what to expect from the new anime, check out the newest trailer for Black Torch below.

Black Torch Anime Releases Trailer Ahead of July 2026 Release

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Black Torch will be making its debut on July 4th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS when it hits. Licensed by Viz Media, the anime is also going to be releasing with both a Japanese and English dub version to give fans of all kinds a way to check out the formerly cancelled Shonen Jump franchise.

Black Torch is also going to be hosting an early premiere of its first episode as part of Anime Expo 2026 later this July, so interested fans will want to keep an eye out for that. The new anime series will be directed by Kei Umabiki with animation production handled at 100studio. Gigaemon Ichikawa will be handling the series composition and screenplay, Gou Suzuki will provide the character designs, and Yutaka Yamada will compose the music. It’s also going to feature quite a lot of input from original creator Tsuyoshi Takaki, who oversaw the production.

What to Know for Black Torch’s Anime Revival

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“As for the production, I’ve been supervising the settings and storyboards, and I feel it’s been recreated into something even better, while still fully respecting the original story,” Takaki revealed in a statement when Black Torch was first announced to be in the works. With the creator noting his surprise about the project, it was teased as such, “A new BLACK TORCH has been brought to life, now with voices, sounds, movement and color. There are battles, cats, and thighs! We hope you enjoy it!”

For those who didn’t keep up with Black Torch during its original run, Viz Media is also planning to re-release the five volumes of its manga for fans in the United States later this Fall. This will be the perfect way to check out the original, and see just how much of it has been potentially changed around in order to make the anime feel like a much more complete release when it makes its own debut.

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