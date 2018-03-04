90th Academy Awards: What Time Do The 2018 Oscars Start?

What time do the Oscars start tonight? That’s the question being sent via text message and entered on Google all day today. So if you find yourself on the receiving end on “What time do the Academy Awards start tonight,” you can send them this handy link, because we’ve taken all the guess work on when the 2018 Oscars begin.

Here is what you need to know:

The Jimmy Kimmel hosted 2018 Oscars are live on ABC tonight, March 4th, at 8:00PM Eastern & 5:00PM Pacific. That is a whole half hour than usual so it doesn’t run past midnight for the East Coast.

But surely you want to know more than just what time the award ceremony starts, right?

How about when does the Red Carpet begin for the big award show? The Red Carpet start time for the 2018 Academy Awards is 7PM Eastern & 4PM Pacific.

