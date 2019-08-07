Area 51 Raid Event Removed From Facebook By Mistake

Those who were planning to Naruto Run their way into Area 51 next month got a bit of a scare this weekend as the Facebook page organizing the wacky event was temporarily shut down. Over the weekend, the “Storm Area 51” page was mysteriously removed from Facebook only to be reinstated shortly after.

The creator of the page claimed to have received a message saying that the event broke Facebook’s community standards and had to be removed. However, the page wasn’t in any actual violation Facebook’s rules and regulations so it was brought back online fairly quickly. A spokeswoman for Facebook said that it was taken down by “mistake.”

In case you aren’t already familiar and this entire article sounds like gibberish to you, there’s a Facebook event (that likely started as nothing more than a joke) organizing people to storm Area 51 in September to try and free the aliens that are supposedly being held captive on the base.

The event on Facebook is titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” and tells people that they can all work together to learn the secrets of our universe. “If we [Naruto] run, we can move faster than their bullets,” reads the description of the event. “Lets see them aliens.”

What people may be forgetting is that Area 51 is an active military base, so trying to break in and “find aliens” isn’t exactly the safest thing someone could do.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews said in a statement (via Yahoo). “The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets”.

As of now, some two million people have joined the event, including various celebrities. There has even been talk of concerts being held at the site on the night of the raid.