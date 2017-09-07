If midnight was the bull’s eye, Katniss Everdeen’s arrow flies straighter and truer than Hawkeye’s.After a massive opening weekend overseas last week, Marvel’s much-anticipated film adaptation of The Avengers raked in $18.7 million dollars at last night’s midnight screenings, giving it the eighth-best midnight opening in cinema history and the best for a comic book film. The next highest was The Dark Knight, which opened at $18.5 million.Beating it out were a number of Harry Potter and Twilight films, as well as The Hunger Games, the top-grossing non-sequel, which opened in March with $19.7 million. The Hunger Games, after lofty expectations, was considered a soft opening at midnight but went on to gross more than $150 million that weekend and score the biggest opening weekend ever for a non-sequel.Last night’s take, along with the overseas numbers, have the movie at more than $300 million and Box Office Mojo speculates that the film may reach $600 million globally by the end of the weekend. Most experts are guessing that the film will make between $150 million and $175 million domestically this weekend, putting it in the running for the biggest opening weekend in history.
Avengers Beats Dark Knight, Falls Short of Hunger Games at Midnight
If midnight was the bull’s eye, Katniss Everdeen’s arrow flies straighter and truer than […]