‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Spies on Captain America at Disneyland

If you’re Captain America, your work is never done and that’s what Avengers: Infinity War star Jeremy Renner saw in person during a recent visit to Disneyland. The Hawkeye actor shared a short video to his Instagram spying on the theme park’s hard-working hero.

In the video, which you can check out below, Renner spots the park’s Captain America character and notes not only that he’s “Team Cap” but that Captain America needs a vacation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not clear if Renner revealed himself to the park’s Captain America actor, but it is kind of humorous to realize that even when on his own vacation Renner can’t help but encounter versions of his fellow Avengers in the real world.

Of course, Renner isn’t just joking around his Cap encounter on Instagram. Earlier this week, the actor trolled his fans a bit with a post teasing Hawkeye suiting up for Avengers 4.

“Got this feelin I need to SUIT up soon,” Renner wrote in an Instagram post Saturday night accompanied by a shot of Hawkeye armed and ready with his bow.

The Avengers star famously sat out Avengers: Infinity War, after family man Clint Barton was sidelined by a house arrest deal after illegally assisting Captain America (Chris Evans) and defying the government-mandated Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War.

Hawkeye’s notable absence from early Infinity War promotional materials was “one of the best things that ever happened to Hawkeye,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told io9 just before the release of the crossover epic in April.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said.

“But ‘The guy with the bow and arrow jokes’, right? There are a lot of ‘Guy with bow and arrow jokes.’” He even makes ‘Guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Avengers 4 is set to open in theaters on May 3, 2019.