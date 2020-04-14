Bloodshot Director David S.F. Wilson Lands Next Movie

Dave Wilson, who recently took charge of the first Valiant Comics movie Bloodshot, has landed his next project. Wilson will be staying with Sony Pictures to direct the upcoming Influx film, a sci-fi flick based on a 2014 novel. The Daniel Suarez-written book is based on a physicist who is locked inside of a high-tech prison when he is closing in on a shocking revelation. He quickly learns that a sketchy organization has been hording next level technology for itself rather than offering it to citizens of the world. The main character is given no choice other than assembling a team within the prison, a group of geniuses like himself, to fight back.

The story has its similarities to Bloodshot, not only in the high-tech team coming together to take down an evil organization but in dealing with high-tech concepts and theoretical advancements in the sci-fi genre. Wilson, whose filmmaking chops were grown at Blur Studios where he cut trailers and worked on impressive VFX models with Deadpool director Tim Miller, opened up in an interview with ComicBook.com about his interests being more in line with sci-fi and technology than simply in comic book stories.

“I love comic books, but I’m far more of a science fiction fan,” Wilson said. “If you said to me, ‘You’re going to go off and do…’ I spent too many years in the Star Wars movies, and the spots we did for The Old Republic at Blur were some of the best years of my life. Ultimately, you have to find the one thing that speaks to you. I love Bloodshot, but at the same time, it was the core concept, that… Like I said, that illusion of choice, that was the reason I’m like, ‘I want to tell that story.’”

At this point, one of his final sentiments from our chat ahead of Bloodshot‘s release rings truer than ever: “It’s hard to deny the fact that I’m a huge science fiction. I grew up reading more novels than comic books.”

Bloodshot, which had its theatrical run cut unexpectedly short, is now available on digital downloads. Wilson and the cast participated in a Quarantine Watch Party to celebrate the home release, showcasing some of their experience behind-the-scenes together.

The Influx movie will be written by Zak Olkewicz, who has Fear Street coming out soon. Influx does not yet have a release date.

