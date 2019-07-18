Bud Light Offers Free Beer to Any Alien That Makes it out of Area 51

You never really know what’s going to escalate on the Internet, so things that go viral still have the ability to surprise us. The most recent unexpected sensation is the “Storm Area 51” raid, which began as a Facebook event that has now reached over 1.6 million attendees. The event has even attracted celebrities with Lil Nas X offering to perform at the raid, and Guy Fieri offering to feed the raiders. Even Machete star, Danny Trejo, wants in on the action. Well, now the movement is getting some corporate sponsors (sort of). According to the official Twitter account for Bud Light, the beer company is offering up a free drink to any aliens who make it out of the raid.

Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out. https://t.co/AOWOYL3Oyp — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

“We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid,” they originally wrote.

“Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out,” they added two days later.

They even added a “special edition:”

Area 51 Special Edition. 👽 pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

While this isn’t actually real, Bud Light is leaning into the bit pretty hard. Even their profile picture has an alien.

Many people commented on the post:

“You started the Area 51 raid just to eventually drop this promotion, didn’t you?,” @CSceranka wrote.

“We can neither confirm nor deny,” Bud Light joked.

“Is this real?!,” @codysherer322 asked.

“51,000 RTs and we’ll make it happen,” Bud Light replied.

Currently, the tweet as 18k retweets, so it’s got a ways to go before reaching the goal. Either way, it’s nice to see the Internet having some fun.

For those that don’t know, Area 51 is the Nevada-based facility run by the U.S. Air Force. It is a highly classified facility, which many theories point to as the primary place where extraterrestrial discoveries are kept under lock and key. Naturally, a lot of those conspiracies have leaked into popular culture, giving us countless examples of TV shows and films that use Area 51 as inspiration for all kinds of sci-fi or sci-fi horror fantasy scenarios.

