Build-A-Bear Reveals New Dating App, Might Have Posted Their April Fools’ Joke a Bit Too Early

Build-A-Bear Workshop has announced they’re officially making the leap into the tech sector by launching Build-A-Bae, a dating app for Build-A-Bear enthusiasts to meet one another in hopes they’ll fall in love and build their own little bears together someday. According to the fresh new website — which launched earlier tonight — the app is due out Spring 2019 on both iOS and Android devices.

But before we go any further, we should note that the announcement is likely the company’s April Fools’ campaign launched a few days too earlier. In the digital age, companies have longed to one-up each other on the national trickster day. And if it’s not an elaborate April Fool’s joke? Well, they’ll have some pretty awkward explaining to do.

First announced in a post on Instagram and a video uploaded to their YouTube page, the company promises an all-new “algrrrithm” (ha, get it?!) to match people with their compatible matches. An actual excerpt from the site follows.

“Based on our proprietary matchmaking algrrrrithm, Build-A-Bae will analyze your True Heart to match you to your true love. While making a match may not be easy (you wouldn’t need us if it were), building your profile is!

While Build-A-Bear reimagined the gift-giving experience by connecting people’s hearts with furry friends, Build-A-Bae will analyze your True Heart to match you to your true love. And we do that with our proprietary matchmaking algrrrrithm.”

Elsewhere on the page, Build-A-Bear reminds readers that their algrrrrithm is “extremely complicated” and is based on both science and magic. That makes the perfect sense, right?

