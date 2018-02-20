Captain America: Civil War & Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood Make A Perfect Mashup

Alex de Campi, aka Wolves, has re-cut the Captain America: Civil War trailer to Taylor Swift‘s “Bad Blood.”

This is as perfect a mashup as you could ever get. The lyrics of Swift’s Grammy-nominated song describes the betrayal of a close friend. That heavily-mirrors what we saw in the first Civil War trailer as the friendship between Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) comes crumbling down.

Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War finds Steve Rogers leading the newly formed team of Avengers in their continued efforts to safeguard humanity. But after another incident involving the Avengers results in collateral damage, political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability, headed by a governing body to oversee and direct the team. The new status quo fractures the Avengers, resulting in two camps—one led by Steve Rogers and his desire for the Avengers to remain free to defend humanity without government interference, and the other following Tony Stark’s surprising decision to support government oversight and accountability. Get ready to pick a side and join the nonstop action playing out on two fronts when Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War opens in U.S. theaters on May.

Captain America: Civil War hits theaters May 6, 2016.