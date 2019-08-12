Chick-Fil-A Adds Mac And Cheese to Nationwide Menu

Chick-Fil-A has made a rare move by adding a non-chicken item to its menu in a nationwide format. After testing the food item in select markets for several months, the fast food chain known for its Eat-Mor-Chikn slogan has added Mac & Cheese to its menu on a nationwide basis, effective immediately.

Mac & Cheese is available at Chick-Fil-A in the form a Kid’s Meal, in different sizes as a lunch or dinner side, and as a catering item. The dish consists of a blend of Permesan and Romano cheeses.

This is the first time Chick-Fil-A has added a side item to its menu offerings in more than three years. Prior to the nationwide menu installment, the side item was tested in five locations starting in July of 2017: Baltimore, Houston/San Antonio. Greensboro, Phoenix, and Nashville.

“We have a very high bar when it comes to adding a menu item,” said company executive Amanda Norris in a statement. “But the feedback from our customers in the test markets made this decision easy. I am excited it will be available for all of our guests across the country.”

Mac & Cheese is not the only item being added to the menu. Chick-Fil-A also announced that it is adding a limited-time seasonal Frosted Caramel drink at certain locations through November 9. It is described as a “hand-spun treat that combines Chick-Fil-A’s custom blend of cold-brewed coffee with vanilla Icedream dessert and caramel syrup.” No word on where exactly the Frosted Caramel drink is or is not available.

