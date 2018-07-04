Disney World’s Cinderella Castle Lit Up for Independence Day

Walt Disney World’s most iconic structure got a patriotic makeover for this year’s Independence Day celebration.

Last night, on the 3rd of July, Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom lit up for fans inside the park, but with a twist. Instead of the typical lights that illuminate the castle each and every night, the structure was given three separate decorative layers, celebrating the pending 4th of July celebration.

A park-goer named David Brody snapped a photo of the castle in all of its patriotic splendor, and shared it to Instagram for everyone to celebrate on the 4th.

As you can see in the image, the castle’s lights were based on the United States flag. The top towers of the castle glow bright red, the middle stayed the normal white, while the bottom was covered in blue, filled with white stars.

Cinderella’s Castle gets new looks like this fairly often, typically around holidays or specific celebrations. Whether it’s Halloween, Christmas, or the 4th of July, Walt Disney World likes to alter the look of the castle to match whatever else might be taking place around the world.

While these changes occur several times a year, none of them have actually altered the structure of the castle itself. The light effects allow the castle to stay fresh on a regular basis without having to pay for any sort of renovations or alterations.

Have you had the chance to see Cinderella’s Castle during one of the holidays? Which celebratory look is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!