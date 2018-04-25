CinemaCon: STX Films Presentation Recap

To close CinemaCon’s Tuesday events, STX Films took over the Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace to showcase their upcoming release slate. The presentation kicks off with a sizzle reel of the studio’s films from the past year, including titles such as Molly’s Game and Den of Thieves.

The first film the studio will showcase is Adrift. An extended trailer with clips from the film plays, as Shailene Woodley’s characters comes to know Sam Claflin’s aboard a ship. Things go south, however, when they head directly into a storm. It was a 4,000 mile journey.

“I wasn’t confident, the director said. “I’m a strong believer in trying to use nature and very element for the actors and the experience. It creates a journey for the audience that they will understand and feel and it will be more visceral.”

For about six weeks, they were on the water every day to shoot the film.

“For me, I was approached to be a part of this movie and I had absolutely no sailing experience,” Claflin said. “It was a roller coaster ride from the very, very get go!”

“Upon reading about the story,it’sa survival story that’s really about true love and that’s about human will, in the face of any situation, any time you’re put in an extreme experience, what happens to your psychology,” Woodley said. “It’s not every day you get to work with a filmmaker who is willing to shoot this thing on the ocean.”

Next up is Peppermint. The first look plays, revealing Jennifer Garner as a character bent on avenging her family’s murder in a drive by shooting.

“To just do action for the sake of action has never interested me,” Garner said. “There is no bigger stake than your children. Nobody had ever asked me in a smart way to do things for my child…This was to avenger your child’s death. There’s no bigger reason to get out and get into really good shape and then kill people!”

Next, the presentation will showcase Second Act.

They plan to have Adam Sandler and Eddie Murphy movies in production within a year. The Elton John film, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, is less than two years aware from release with dates being considered.

The focus turns to Mile 22. The first look plays.

Wahlberg plays a character who questions how the world works today and sugggest overwatch, a group which doesn’t exist according to the government, but “gets s— done.” A man becomes a hostage, questioned by Lauren Cohan and Wahlberg, and cuts a deal to get away from his government. They try to escort him to Mile 22 but get taken down by men hunting their captive. Cohan escorts him out. Malkovich emphasizes the pressing amount of time. It ends with Wahlberg talking with Cohan for some witty banter to end.

The cast and director take the stage. Peter Berg details how real this group is. The cast members detail their reasoning for joining the movie before laughing their way off of the stage.

The presentation ends with a “very graphic” first look at Happy Time Murders. A hilarious trailer puts Melissa McCarthy in a world with puppets, as a police officer with a puppet partner, investigating brutal puppet murders.