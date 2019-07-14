There’s Now a Spicy Taco Flavored Coffee to Kick Start Your Day

Tacos are popular. The delicious food items are so popular that Taco Bell recently experienced a tortilla shortage (though that’s apparently resolved now) and Burger King has even brought back their iconic crispy tacos so that you can satisfy your need for tacos while also getting a burger. Tacos are a thing. But now, you can take your love for tacos to a new, caffeinated level thanks to a Spicy Taco-Flavored Coffee.

That’s right, gourmet coffee company CoffeeAM has now launched a Spicy Taco coffee and its description is certainly an interesting one. According to the product listing, the coffee is “a unique and surprisingly pleasant mix of taco spices and a heart meaty flavor. It might not be one of your traditional flavored coffees, but once you get a taste, you’ll wonder why other roasters haven’t tried this exceptionally delightful brew.” The listing also notes that it’s a “great alternative to all of that fast food.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taco fans might not agree with that — after all, is there anything better than an actual taco in hand? — but the reviews of the coffee seem to back up their claims that it is “surprisingly pleasant”. Reviews on CoffeeAM’s site have the coffee sitting at a solid 4.1 out of 5 with one review noting that the coffee actually smells exactly like tacos and actually tastes like them, too.

And it’s apparently a coffee that, despite having a savory taco flavor pairs with cream as well. One review suggested Italian sweet cream as an excellent pairing for the taco-tasting brew so apparently you can have your tacos and your dessert with your coffee to create the ultimate morning kick off.

Of course, we think there could be some other pairing ideas for this Spicy Taco coffee. Taco Bell recently introduced their latest take on their popular Nacho Fries, the Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries as well as the spicy Reaper Ranch Burrito and Supreme Fries, offerings that feature the use of the Carolina Reaper, arguably one of the world’s hottest peppers per the Scoville scale. Though, in the case of the Reaper Ranch Burrito and Supreme Fries, we’re not sure adding another “spicy” item to that would be the best course of action. Pretty sure coffee isn’t great for pepper overload.

And if the idea of taco-flavored coffee isn’t quite your thing, there are still some unusual coffee offerings available. Pabst Blue Ribbon recently released a hard coffee. Their take on the coffee stout, Hard Coffee is said to be a little on the sweet side, reportedly tasking more like an alcoholic Yoo-hoo or a spiked cold brew — definitely not tacos.

Are you game to give CoffeeAM’s Spice Taco flavored coffee a try? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid to chat about all things coffee (and other foods!)

[ H/T: Delish ]