Disney Sets Release Dates for Two New Marvel Movies (What Could They Be?)

Marvel Studios is busy preparing for the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday are among the most anticipated films of 2026. Though the present day is quite exciting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans can’t help but wonder what comes next. Since the franchise started nearly two decades ago, Kevin Feige and Co. have always been planning slates of films years in advance, staking claim to valuable release dates before anyone else. Already, there are multiple MCU films scheduled to come out in 2028, and now Marvel is looking ahead to 2029.

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According to The Wrap, Disney has scheduled a pair of untitled Marvel movies to premiere on May 4, 2029 and July 13, 2029. Additionally, the studio shifted a 2028 MCU film from February 18 to July 28. Deadline notes the untitled Marvel movie scheduled for November 10, 2028 has been pulled, replaced with a different Disney movie. Here’s an updated list of all confirmed MCU release dates following Avengers: Secret Wars:

May 5, 2028

July 28, 2028

December 15, 2028

May 4, 2029

July 13, 2029

What MCU Movies Could Release in 2029?

Something we can say for sure is that neither of these 2029 release dates will go to a new solo Spider-Man movie. As part of the deal between Disney and Sony, Sony handles distribution of the MCU’s solo Spider-Man films. Since Disney is the one that claimed the May and July dates, it’s safe to assume the mystery projects in question will revolve around other characters, ones that the Mouse House has the film rights to.

One possibility is Disney will slate a sequel to The Fantastic Four: First Steps in 2029. Such a project was reportedly in development last summer, roughly a month before First Steps opened in theaters. The Fantastic Four are set to play key roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, establishing the team as an integral part of the MCU moving forward. First Steps was well-received and Marvel’s most successful movie at the box office last year, meaning there will likely be interest in making a follow-up once the Multiverse Saga is complete. First Steps was a July 2025 release, so there’s precedent for Marvel’s First Family to headline a summer blockbuster.

Traditionally, the early May window has gone to follow-ups in popular MCU sub-franchises, ideally kicking the summer movie season off with a bang. One of the few exceptions to this was last year’s Thunderbolts*, which disappointed with only $382.4 million worldwide. Odds are, Disney and Marvel want to avoid something like that happening again, so they’ll likely opt to release a film with stronger box office prospects in that May 2029 window. Back in 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted in May and grossed over $955 million, so perhaps May 2029 could be when Doctor Strange 3 arrives, assuming it doesn’t take one of those aforementioned 2028 dates.

There’s no shortage of in-development MCU projects that could fit into either of these windows. Ryan Reynolds is said to be “focused on the next Deadpool movie,” so maybe we’ll see the Merc with a Mouth return in 2029. A team-up between Deadpool and the X-Men could be a big summer blockbuster. Black Panther 3 is also in the works, though it seems more likely that will come out in 2028. It’ll be interesting to see when Marvel sheds more light on what to expect. All eyes are on Doomsday right now, so if there’s a Hall H panel this year, it will likely revolve around the present.

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