‘Creed II’s Michael B. Jordan Takes Real Photo with Girl from Viral Photoshop Picture

The Internet can be a dark and hopeless place, but sometimes adorable moments happen that make it all seem worth it. The viral story of two childhood vacation pals led to a completely unrelated meeting between Michael B. Jordan (Creed II, Black Panther) and one of his devoted fans.

Last week, Twitter user, @briannacry, posted a childhood photo of her on a dinner cruise in Hawaii. As kids do, she met another girl and the two became “best friends for the night.”

Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited. pic.twitter.com/LRtk6ClvV3 — Bri 🌺 (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

“Please retweet so we can be reunited,” she wrote. Of course, it didn’t take Twitter long to find @heii_tree, who verified that it was her in the original photo. The story immediately went viral, because who doesn’t love a great tale of friendship?

Heard you were looking for me~ pic.twitter.com/Dz4z1wapRv — heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

Well, as a joke response to the whole story, another Twitter user decided to play the same angle to meet her celeb crush. @BeeBabs posted a hilariously photoshopped picture of her and Jordan, writing “I met this guy on holiday this summer-we had a such a great connection but I changed my number and we lost touch. Twitter do your thing.”

I met this guy on holiday this summer-we had a such a great connection but I changed my number and we lost touch. Twitter do your thing😭🙏🏿❤ pic.twitter.com/rBekHA6TeL — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) November 25, 2018

In typical Twitter fashion, THAT tweet went viral, getting over 160,000 likes. It took less than a week for her plea to reach Jordan, who happened to be in London (where she lives) doing a Q&A for Creed II. “Is it too much to wear a white dress,” she joked before attending the event.

Not only did she get to meet the movie star, but he was already aware of her tweet when she got up to the Q&A mic. “You know we have to get a pic right?,” he asked her.

Afterwards, @BeeBabs was quick to take to Twitter to recount the experience. “I cant speak talk later im shaking…we touched,” read one tweet. “We spoke,” read another.

The good sport that he is, Jordan even followed up with a tweet of his own.

Happy Twitter did it’s thing 🙌🏾🌹🙏🏾😂 Great meeting you (for the second time 🤷🏾‍♂️😂😂😂) //t.co/JDeBxnJjTb — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) November 29, 2018

“Happy Twitter did it’s thing.” he wrote, and then joked that is was great meeting her for the “second time.”

Michael B. Jordan is currently starring in Creed II, the most recent installment to the Rocky franchise, which also stars Sylvester Stallone and Tessa Thompson. Jordan currently has many projects in the works, but everyone is hoping he will somehow return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Erik Killmonger despite his character’s death at the end of Black Panther.

Creed II is currently playing in theaters everywhere.