Dairy Queen’s New August Blizzard Is Snickers Peanut Butter Pie

Dairy Queen’s Blizzards may be a nearly universally-loved ice cream favorite, but even among an item that good there’s one flavor that reigns supreme. In the case of the Blizzard, it’s the Snickers Blizzard, and now it’s coming back in a big way with a tantalizing twist: with peanut butter. That’s right, Dairy Queen just launched the Snickers Peanut Butter Pie Blizzard as its August Blizzard of the Month.

According to Dairy Queen, the Snickers Blizzard is the company’s most-requested flavor, but the Peanut Butter Pie twist just makes it even better.

“We’re thrilled to have the popular offering back on the menu, answering fans’ calls for the beloved flavor,” Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Dairy Queen said in a press release (via AOL). “The addition of the Peanut Butter Pie made with Snickers Blizzard Treat makes the return even sweeter.”

Now, if you read that and thought “wait, that sounds like we get both Snickers and this new flavor” you’re absolutely right. The Snickers Blizzard Treat will also be available, with the two flavors sharing the Blizzard of the Month title in August. It’s an epic win for fans of the treat, as evidenced by Dairy Queen’s Instagram post, which shared the social media outpouring requesting the return of the Snickers Blizzard.

If either the Snickers Blizzard or the Snickers Peanut Butter Pie Blizzard — which feature Snickers pieces, peanut butter, and graham crackers blended with vanilla soft serve –sound like treats you have to try you’ll want to hurry up. The two flavor offerings will only be available through the month of August so get your ice cream on while you can.

