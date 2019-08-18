Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Returning to Dairy Queen

The middle of August is an interesting time of transition. For many, it’s the time of year when kids head back to school after summer break. For others, it’s the time of year when fall-flavored goodies start hitting stores such as Starbucks’ beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte available later this month. However, for those who just aren’t ready for hot drinks — it’s still pretty hot in August, after all — Dairy Queen has you covered with the return of the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.

That’s right, the seasonal ice cream offering will return to Dairy Queen on August 26th, just in time to be both fall-themed in terms of flavor and perfect for the warmer temperatures of late summer thanks to it being, well, ice cream (via Simplemost). The limited-edition flavor has been a popular one for Dairy Queen. According to Southern Living, it’s been on the menu during the fall for more than 25 years and pairs Dairy Queen’s vanilla soft serve with pieces of pumpkin pie, whipped cream, and a dusting of nutmeg on top.

This year’s Pumpkin Pie Blizzard release date is a little earlier than last year’s — which was September 3 — and depending on the offerings at your local Dairy Queen, could mean it’s showing up alongside another beloved flavor — the Snickers Blizzard. The popular flavor returned alongside the Snickers Peanut Butter Pie Blizzard as the ice cream chain’s August Blizzard of the Month. That pie-themed treat features Snickers pieces, peanut butter, and graham crackers blended with vanilla soft serve.

Dairy Queen’s Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is just one of several pumpkin-flavored foods hitting various restaurant menus nationwide in the coming weeks. Dunkin’ will launch their fall menu on Monday, August 21st, a menu that debuts their new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte as well as new Apple Cider Donuts. Starbucks won’t be too far behind with the Pumpkin Spice Latte, reportedly returning to stores on August 27th. If the report on the PSL is accurate, its release will mark the earlierst Starbucks has ever released its fall-favorite drink.

Dairy Queen’s Pumpkin Pie Blizzard returns to participating locations on Monday, August 26th.

