4 Sci-fi Image Comics That Could Start a Full Franchise on TV

Image Comics changed the landscape of the comic industry in the ’90s. It was created by a groups of artists who wanted to own their own work, having control over it completely. The publisher has brought us many of the greatest comics of all time, books that run the gamut of genres. One place where the company has always shone is its amazing sci-fi sci-fi comics. There have been so many brilliant Image sci-fi books, stories that introduced readers to some of the coolest character ever, in plots that tickled the imagination in a variety of ways. Some of the best sci-fi of all time has come from the publisher.

Right now, we’re still within a Golden Age of geek media. There are lots of streaming services, and they need a lot of content. Image Comics has the kind of sci-fi books that would make for amazing TV franchises and fans are dying for them to come to the small screen. These four Image Comics sci-fi masterpieces would make for amazing TV franchises, creating compelling shows that fans would love to binge.

4) Monstress

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Monstress, by Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda, is one of Image’s most amazing series. The book follows Maika Halfwolf, a woman living in a matriarchal vaguely Asian society. Her arm is replaced by a monster arm, giving her the power to transform into a monster, and she is injected into a power struggle that will change the destiny of her world. Monstress is exactly the kind of series that would kill on TV; it has deep characters, compelling worldbuilding, a beautiful visual design language, and out of this world action. The book is still ongoing, but it’s exactly the kind of engrossing comic that could make the jump to TV perfectly, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

3) Black Science

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Black Science is an underrated Image classic and it would soar on TV. The book follows Grant McKay, a scientist who created the Pillar. It allowed people to travel through the multiverse, and it led McKay, his family, his friends, his co-workers, and enemies on a trip through the Onion, the structure of universes that represents all of existence. The comic is peak sci-fi, taking readers to numerous different universes, from ones with different histories from the main universe to universes based on magic to superhero universes and beyond. McKay is a compelling character, a flawed man who realizes the things that truly matter in life during his journey through the universes, and he’s surrounded by a variety of characters who have their own journeys as people. It’s a perfect sci-fi series, combining out there concepts with the best kind of realistic character growth, and would hook watchers immediately.

2) Saga

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

We all knew Saga was going to be on this list. Saga, by Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples, introduced readers to Marko, Alana, and Hazel. Their family was formed by two soldiers from opposing armies in the middle of a war that the entire universe has been sucked into. They’re hunted by both sides, especially after the birth of their daughter, all while dealing with the highs and lows of family life. It’s a beautiful comic, one that is known for being deeply emotional, populated by one of the greatest casts in comics. All of that said, an argument can be made that Saga‘s legendary delays could lead to a Game of Thrones-like problem. However, the series is too good not to be brought to TV or the big screen. Plus, maybe a show will light a fire under Vaughan and Staples to finish it.

1) East of West

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

East of West is one of Image’s greatest comics ever. Jonathan Hickman and Nick Dragotta’s opus takes place in a United States where the Civil War broke the nation into seven countries. The war is stopped by the Prophecy, an apocalyptic revelation of the End Times, with each side working to make sure it comes true. The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse show up and eventually have a falling out after Death falls in love with the daughter of one of the seven nations’ leaders. This leads us to the present, when the final phases of the Prophecy begin and the last great war beings all over again.

East of West is an amazing piece of sci-fi, an apocalypse Western set in a world where mysticism and technology have combined to form the underpinnings of society. There are so many amazing characters and concepts in this book, and the art is breathtaking, creating some of the most grotesque monsters ever. It would shine as a big-budget HBO series, and could easily top lists of best TV shows of all time lists if it can match the comic’s grandeur.

