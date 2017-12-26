David Harbour Reveals What He Wants To See In ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

Stranger Things star David Harbour knows exactly what he wants to see in the show’s third season.

“I’ve been pretty vocal about how I love the dynamic between Joyce and Hopper, which I don’t feel like we got a lot of time to explore in Season 2,” Harbour told Variety. “I just love that dynamic of these two lost people. I equate it to Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway in Chinatown or Indiana Jones and Marion in Raiders of the Lost Ark.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harbour, who plays Detective Jim Hopper, firmly believes he and Winona Ryder‘s Joyce have more story to tell together. “These great, throwback, they hate each other but love each other kind of tropes,” Harbour said. “It’s done so sophisticatedly by the Duffers, and Winona is really game for it, too.”

Part of the desire might stem from how much fun he has on set with his co-star. “We love playing scenes with each other,” Harbour said. “I would love more stuff with her.”

Harbour does, however, have a few requests which exceed what he deems reasonable. “Then there’s stuff that I don’t think is feasible, but I do think the internet knows my love for Joe Keery,” Harbour said. “I would love to see a Hopper and Steve get-together, but I seriously doubt that’s going to happen. I’d love to work with Gaten. I want to get into the backstory of Hopper more. When Eleven goes into the basement, she sees a bunch of boxes, one of which says ‘Hawkins Lab.’ ‘Dad.’ ‘Vietnam.’ ‘New York.’ There’s a lot of story we can get into around Hopper’s time as a cop in New York, Hopper’s time in Vietnam. I would love to see more of that, but we have a ton of great characters, so I don’t know how much they’ll be able to do.”

Stranger Things is available now on Netflix.