‘Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Hilariously Complex Secret Behind Aviation Gin

If we’ve learned one thing from Ryan Reynolds, it’s that you can pretty much make anything fun if you try hard enough. From his faux feud with Hugh Jackman to his very own gin company, the man’s humor is unstoppable.

Yesterday, the actor best known for playing Deadpool tweeted a new ad for his gin company, Aviation, which he acquired back in February.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My secret is now Cage-Free. pic.twitter.com/gdmySvDK0W — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 13, 2018

“My secret is now Cage-Free,” tweeted the actor. Reynolds clearly had a lot of fun making this commercial, which spoofs the typical TV spot format of showing a behind-the-scenes look at how a product is made.

The commercial begins with Reynolds looking serious (and quite dashing). “People come up to me all the time and they say, ‘what makes Aviation Gin so delicious?’, he begins, “Most of the time I run away because non-celebrities frighten me, but here is the answer…”

The video cuts to people mediating on a beautiful field as Reynolds explains, “It begins each morning at 4AM. The distillers of Aviation Gin rise to greet the new day with four hours of silent meditation.” Sounds relaxing so far…

“From there, it’s a quick scoot down to the grove,” he adds. Of course, we then see a bunch of adults zooming around on scooters. “The citrus fruits are misted, using only the tear’s of Aviation’s owner: me, Ryan Reynolds.”

The silliness doesn’t stop there as the actor shares the secret that they apologize to all of the berries individually before they “beat the living hell out them.” How else do you expect to get that “smoother, more refined finish”?

How does Aviation “ensure that heavenly taste,” you ask? Naturally, they ordain it by the Unitarian Church of Fresno, California and then serenade the ingredients with “the healing music of Sarah McLachlan.” Sounds delightful.

“Some might call this overkill,” Reynolds concluded, “but the next time you visit your local mixologist and you murder that silky smooth Aviation martini, well, who is the killer now, asshole?” Because it wouldn’t be a Reynolds-approved message without some rude language.

The ad ends with the drink’s tagline, “Aviation: An American Original,” but of course Reynolds couldn’t help but add, “now owned by a Canadian.”

To learn more about Aviation gin, click here.

If you’re dying to see more Ryan Reynolds hijinks, you can catch him in theaters now in Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2.