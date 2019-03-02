Denver Airport Features a Talking Gargoyle That Plays Up Conspiracy Theories

If you happen to be in the Denver airport, you might run into a talking Gargoyle that will not only make you laugh but shoot down a few conspiracy theories to boot.

Denver’s airport has been the subject of several conspiracy theories involving the Illuminati, the Freemasons, underground tunnels, and more. While those will probably not stop anytime soon, Denver’s latest airport attraction brings some humor to all of them and dishes out some witty commentary while he’s doing it, making this a must-see attraction (via Nerdist).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Chatty Gargoyle talks to those passing by about everything from conspiracy theories to what they’re wearing and frequently has a few people next to him. If you ask him a question he’ll quickly answer, but even if you don’t he’ll offer up a comment, like the priceless “sir, you have resting confused face”.

Evidently he’s also a spice guy is not a fan of the twitterbooks and snapfaces, and does lots of squats. You can watch a collection of reactions from people in the video above, and for more information about the Chatty Gargoyle, you can find the official description from the Youtube page below.

“He’s 243 years old, and is here to clear the air on all the conspiracies at DEN. Turns out this gargoyle is wiser than we thought, and is sharing more than we planned. Along with giving travelers his two cents, he’s surprising them with smiles and plenty of laughs. We believe interactions at DEN should not only be helpful, but fun too. That’s the art of airporting.”

So, am I the only one who now wants a talking Gargoyle in every airport? Either that or I need to find some reason to go to Denver. Either way, more talking Gargoyles, please!

The Gargoyle was actually part of an overall conspiracy themed campaign Denver ran, embracing the history of its airport. If you go to the Denfiles website you’ll find a full rundown of some of their most talked about conspiracies, including this amazing intro.

“SINCE THE AIRPORT’S OPENING IN 1995, THERE HAVE BEEN ENDLESS RUMORS AND THEORIES. PEOPLE SAY OUR UNDERGROUND TUNNELS LEAD TO SECRET MEETING FACILITIES FOR THE WORLD’S ELITE. OUR BLUE HORSE IS THOUGHT TO BE CURSED. SOME BELIEVE WE ARE CONNECTED TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER AND THE FREEMASONS. SOME PEOPLE EVEN SAY THAT WE ARE HOME TO A COLONY OF LIZARD PEOPLE.”

Bravo Denver, bravo.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!