Disney Bedtime Hotline Returns

Disney on Monday announced its new Disney Bedtime Adventure Box alongside the return of the Disney Store’s Disney Bedtime Hotline, where fans can dial 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear special messages from Mickey Mouse, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Star Wars‘ Yoda, Aladdin‘s Jasmine, Toy Story‘s Woody and Frozen sisters Anna and Elsa. Now in its second year, the toll-free number will run from Sep. 16 through Sep. 30 in the United States; callers can also opt-in for a one-time text.

The hotline returns as Disney Store and the shopDisney.com website launches its updated Sleep Shop, featuring an assortment of sleep items that includes plush bedtime dolls, fleece sleep throws, slippers, new pajama sets and new subscription program Disney Bedtime Adventure Box, the company said in a statement. Priced at $27.99 per box, subscribers will “receive everything they need to spark their child’s imagination and help establish a regular nighttime routine.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per its description, “each story-filled box includes easy-to-follow activity cards, authentic Disney Store pajamas, an adventure-based book, a rewards chart, stickers and a special offer.” Also available is a Bedtime Deluxe Box, priced at $54.99; this set comes with an additional two treasures, which could include a pillow, blanket, towel, plush or bath toys, at a value of $70.

The Disney Bedtime Adventure Box and the Deluxe Box are available to order monthly or annually for shipment on a monthly, quarterly or semi-annual basis, the company says, calling the boxes the “perfect gift for birthdays, holidays or special days.” This is the third monthly subscription launched by the Disney Store following its Disney Backstage Collection and the Disney Princess Enchanted Collection.

In 2018, the Sleep Shop Hotline contained five special messages from Mickey Mouse and friends Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck.

Per the Shop Disney website, the Bedtime Adventure Box features different characters and themes monthly, including characters from the Mickey Mouse family and Toy Story 4, including Bo Peep and new hit character Forky.

Deluxe Disney Bedtime Adventure Box ($54.99 per box) High-quality Disney store pajamas

An adventure-filled storybook

Story-inspired stickers

Fun bedtime activity cards

A reward chart to track your child’s bedtime progress

A special offer to redeem on your next purchase at shopDisney or Disney Store

Plus, 2 to 3 additional treasures that might include a pillow, blanket, towel, bath/grooming product, bath toy or plush Disney Bedtime Adventure Box ($27.99 per box)

High-quality Disney store pajamas

An adventure-filled storybook

Story-inspired stickers

Fun bedtime activity cards

A reward chart to track your child’s bedtime progress

A special offer to redeem on your next purchase at shopDisney or Disney Store

Shop sleep essentials on the Shop Disney website.