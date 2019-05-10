Disneyland Resort Introduces New Flexible Annual Passport

The Disneyland Resort Thursday premiered its Disney Flex Passport, a new annual passport “combining value and flexibility.”

Introduced to offer guests more flexibility when visiting and to better manage crowds ahead of the May 31 opening of its anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion, the reservation-based Disney Flex is priced at $599 and goes on sale May 21.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mid-range pass has less restrictions than the $399 SoCal Select and the $799 Disney Deluxe Passport that boasts fewer block out dates. Existing annual passes — the $599 SoCal, the $1,149 Disney Signature, and the $1,399 Disney Signature Plus — will not be eliminated.

Flex Passholders can enter one or both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park on select “Good to Go” dates — no reservation required — with limited blockout days, and the Flex Passport offers the opportunity for more dates through its new reservation feature, managed through the Disneyland website and app, exclusive to the Flex pass.

As noted on the Disney Flex Passport official landing page, reservations can be made up to 30 days in advance and each guest’s Disney Flex Passport can hold two reservations during a 30-day window. Reservations can be made solely for dates designated as “Reservation Required” and are limited and subject to availability.

Disney Flex Passport holders are free to enter on green dates, blocked out on gray dates, and can enter only with a reservation on blue dates. June, July, and August are designated blue reservation-required dates to better accommodate crowds throughout the summer season.

As is standard for Disney pass holders, the Disney Flex Passport includes the benefit of passholder-exclusive discounts on dining and merchandise. A monthly payment plan is available for California residents living in ZIP Codes 90000-96199.

The Anaheim resort previously announced a reservation — separate from the Disney Flex system — and valid theme park admission is required to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge between opening May 31 and June 23, 2019. Galaxy’s Edge general reservations have since been extinguished but remain available to guests who book a stay at any of the three Disneyland Resort hotels during the designated time frame.

In addition to the 14-acre Galaxy’s Edge expansion — the largest in the history of Disneyland park — the resort will soon be “plussed” with the arrival of its Super Hero-themed land in Disney California Adventure park in 2020. The Marvel-inspired land is built around the Avengers’ California campus and will boast an all-new Spider-Man attraction. Also on the way is Disneyland park’s first-ever Mickey Mouse ride.

The Disney Flex Passport goes on sale May 21 and will be immediately available for use. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens May 31 at the Disneyland Resort and August 29 within Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!