Disneyland Shuts Down Space Mountain After Visitor Jumps Off Mid-Ride

Space Mountain remains temporarily closed at the Disneyland Resort after an incident Tuesday where a man in his 20s climbed off the ride while it was moving.

The closure is the result of an inspection by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, who investigate and improve the safety of theme parks and their attractions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by the OC Register, the unidentified Southern California man, who has cognitive disabilities, climbed out of the slowly moving ride vehicle sometime before it made its initial ascension.

Cast members quickly halted the ride and located the missing guest, who was later escorted to Disneyland first aid and a nearby hospital as part of a precautionary examination, according to Disney officials.

“He didn’t fall out,” said Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt. “He had to maneuver himself around the safety mechanism.”

The man “used force to maneuver his way out of the vehicle,” confirmed Disneyland officials, who said the ride vehicle’s lap bar restraint remained locked. Disney is fully cooperating with the investigation, said Cal/OSHA spokesman Luke Brown.

The ride — an indoor roller coaster set in complete darkness — has three lifts and a maximum speed of 32 mph.

The ride vehicle first slowly pulls into a tunnel as it climbs a small hill during countdown. Upon reaching the hill, the still slow-moving ride vehicle continues into a glowing tunnel before turning, ascending another hill, and then blasting off into the dark.

Such incidents are “extremely rare,” former ASTM International Amusement Ride Safety Standards Committee chairman Jim Seay told the OCR.

“Everybody is a contributor to the safety of the ride,” Seay said. “The actions of the individual are an important part of the ride safety experience.”

Like all Disney Parks rides, guests visiting Space Mountain are instructed to remain seated and keep their hands within the ride vehicles before embarking.

Opened in 1977 and located in the Tomorrowland section of Disneyland Park, Space Mountain is sometimes themed to Star Wars. The Anaheim, California park debuts its first-ever expansion wholly themed to Star Wars, the anticipated and immersive Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area, this summer.