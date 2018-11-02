Donald Trump Shares ‘Game Of Thrones’ Inspired Tweet

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning with a Game of Thrones-themed message regarding sanctions that his administration is set to place on Iran.

In the tweet, Trump shared a picture of himself with text reading “Sanctions are Coming” in the same font used by Game of Thrones, along with the date November 5.

The phrase is an obvious reference to the “Winter is Coming” tagline that HBO has used throughout the series to describe the harsh future that is going to descend upon the inhabitants of Westeros. The date on the tweet refers to the day in which the Trump administration will place sanctions against Iran.

In May, Trump backed out of the nuclear deal that his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, had struck with Iran in 2015. He has also accused Tehran of funding terrorist militant groups as well as a charge of destabilizing the region with ballistic missile technology.

Trump issued a previous round of sanctions which affected many of the Iranian core industries, and many experts expect the next round of punishment will take aim at the country’s energy sector, including restrictions on oil and gas exports.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Friday that the administration was set to place all previous sanctions back on the country.

“On November 5th, the United States will reimpose sanctions that were lifted as part of the nuclear deal on Iran’s energy, shipbuilding, shipping, and banking sectors,” Pompeo said.

“These sanctions hit at core areas of Iran’s economy. They’re necessary to spur changes we seek on the part of the regime. In order to maximize the effect of the President’s pressure campaign, we have worked closely with other countries to cut off Iranian oil exports as much as possible.”

