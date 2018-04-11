Drug Smugglers Hid 500 Pounds of Meth in Disney Figures

A group of Georgia drug smugglers took their crime to a new level this week, as they were busted with 500 pounds of crystal meth hidden inside wax figurines shaped like classic Disney characters. That’s right, Donald Duck, Pluto, Tigger, and other Disney icons were stuffed to the brim with meth.

According to WSB-TV (via Vice), Gwinnett County, Georgia investigators found the meth, valued at around $2 million, jammed inside 500 individual Disney figurines.

DEA special agent Robert Murphy stated that investigators believe the shipment was on its way from Mexico to Atlanta. He told WSB-TV a “major organization” is thought to have created the figurines, as well as hundreds of other ceramic toys as a way of concealing drugs.

At this point, it isn’t clear whether or not the smugglers were trying to aim the drugs at children, or if they were just attempting to get their contraband across the border.

In the past, smugglers have used other popular items to try and get their drugs moved across state and country lines. This includes Star Wars lollipops and wax candles.

So far, no potential arrests have been made in connection to the figurines.

