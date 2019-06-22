Celebrate Summer With the Best First Day of Summer Food Deals

The first day of Summer has arrived and to celebrate, many food joints across the country are helping celebrate by offering killer deals. From Popeye’s three-strip dinner for $3.99 (what?!) to Dairy Queen’s free cone (dipped, please!), there seems to be a super deal for everyone, no matter what your palette’s currently feeling. Keep scrolling to read some of the better fast food deals that will help get your summer started off on the right foot!

It should be noted that a few deals listed only last through the end of the night, so if you’re reading this, you might have to act fast. For your convenience, however, we tried focusing on deals that last throughout the weekend and into next week!

Bojangles

There’s no better thirst-quencher than a big ol’ glass of iced tea and for that, Bojangles has you covered. Starting now, you can swing by your local location and get a 32oz Legendary Ice Tea for only a buck. Though a date hasn’t been specified, the promotion will likely run through the end of July.

Dairy Queen

The temperatures are rising and today only, Dairy Queen is helping you cool off with a free regular or dipped cone with any purchase. Users must download the DQ mobile app to take advantage of this deal and it runs through the end of the night.

Instacart

Though not a restaurant per se, the popular food delivery app is helping bring in summer with a special deal on ice cream. Using the app, you can get an easy $1.50 off when you order three pints of Ben & Jerry’s or two pints of Talenti.

Olive Garden

The bonkers buy-one-take-one offer is back at Olive Garden through the end of July! Buy any entree starting at $12.99 and you’ll get a free one to take home for free. The options are somewhat limited with this one, with the take-home options being limited to fettuccine alfredo, spaghetti, five cheese Ziti al Forno, and cheese ravioli. Limited? Who am I kidding, that Ziti is to die for.

Pizza Hut

School’s out for the summer and your kids are tearing up the house. Chances are there will be some nights that you simply can’t make dinner for the family and because of that, Pizza Hut has you covered. Their first flash sale of the season is an incredible value, allowing you to get a two-topping pie (either Thin ‘N Crispy or hand-tossed) for just $5.99. With this deal, however, you have to order it online for carryout. No dine-in or delivery available.

Popeyes

Another deal not super-specific to Summer, but it’s too great of a value to pass up is Popeye’s super affordable new chicken deals. For just $3.99, you can get a three-piece chicken tenders and bone-in chicken with a biscuit.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

This one’s running quick so you better hurry! Potbelly is offering a super-nice BOGO deal on sandwiches, salad, and Pick-Your-Pair items through the end of the night. Go get you a Smoked Ham with that Chicken Pot Pie soup…you won’t regret it!

Smoothie King

Today’s National Smoothie Day and if you had out to a Smoothie King by the end of the day, you can use your Healthy Rewards app to get a complimentary free smoothie. The only catch is that you can’t use it right when you get it; the free smoothie coupons are valid June 22nd through June 27th.

Wayback Burgers

It’s not often you get a deal where you don’t have to purchase anything to cash in, but participating Wayback Burgers franchise aren’t wanting you to go hungry! This year’s Free Shake Day is today and certain locations, if participating, are dishing out free Black & White Milkshakes.

Wendy’s

Often times, you may be too hot to eat a blistering sandwich or those delectable fries, so the team at Wendy’s is offering a free Berry Burst Chicken Salad with any purchase through July 14th.