Here’s Where to Get a Free (or Cheap) Hot Dog for National Hot Dog Day

It’s National Hot Dog Day and to celebrate, many fast-food chains are offering free (or dirt cheap) hot dogs as a promotional offer today. Nation-wide convenience chain 7/11 is leading the way with massive, quarter-pound dogs for $1 each while some other truck stops like Pilot Flying J and Love’s are offering one free hot dog or any other roller item for free.

Here’s a complete listing of places having deals for National Hot Dog Day:

Coupons.com: Free hot dog buns from a variety of big box stores including Kroger, Target, and Walmart

Doug Haus: Free Haus Dog with coupon

Hot Dog on a Stick: Users that download chain’s app get $3 reward upon sign up

Love’s Travel Stops: One free hot dog or roller item. Users must go to the Love’s website or app to get a barcode to can at check out

Philly Pretzel Factory: First 100 customers at each location beginning at 11:00 a.m. get a free pretzel dog, all pretzel dogs afterward $1

Pilot Flying J: One free hot dog or roller item if you use the Pilot Flying J app. Coincidentally enough, first-time app users also get a free soft drink

Portillo’s: Now through Sunday, diners can get two hot dogs for $5 either in-restaurant or online ordering

7-Eleven: Quarter-pound hot dogs for $1 each

Sonic Drive-In: Chili Cheese Coneys and All-American hot dogs are $1 each today only. Limit 5 per customer

TA, Petro, and TA Express: Two hot dogs for $

Wienerschnitzel: Five chili dogs for $5

Don’t forget to check your local restaurants and chains either as they may be running deals for today.

