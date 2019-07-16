Froot Loops Introduces New Birthday Cake Flavor

Just in case the regular, brightly colored and fruit flavored deliciousness of Froot Loops cereal wasn’t quite enough for your breakfast choices, you now have another option, at least for a limited time. Kellogg’s has launched a new Birthday Cake Froot Loops cereal, and it doesn’t even have to be your birthday to enjoy them.

According to Brand Eating, the Birthday Cake Froot Loops feature “a strawberry flavor with the bright colors and sprinkles of a frosted birthday cake” and yes, that means that the birthday cake flavor is of a strawberry birthday cake — an interesting twist as most birthday cake-flavored items tend to be more vanilla. Despite the strawberry flavor, the cereal pieces themselves appear to retain classic Froot Loop colors for the most part, save for the blue and the green.

The Froot Loops Birthday Cake cereal is a limited edition offering, meaning that if you want to try these out, you’ll want to find them sooner rather but fortunately that shouldn’t be too huge of a challenge. The Froot Loops Birthday Cake cereal is available nationwide at select retails and reportedly selling for $3.79 for a Family Size 19.4-oz box at Target and $3.79 for the same size at Walmart.

While the Froot Loops Birthday Cake cereal sounds intriguing, there are other options if you need a birthday cake fix. This week marks the 82nd birthday of Krispy Kreme and the famous doughnut makers are celebrating with a special Birthday Batter doughnut. These special offerings use Krispy Kreme’s traditional dough as its base, with birthday cake batter filling. The doughnuts are then dipped in a strawberry icing and topped with party sprinkles.

And, if doughnuts aren’t your thing and you’re more interested in other cereal offerings, you may just be in luck. A mysterious Reddit source surfaced recently indicating that a Twinkies-based cereal may be coming soon. There are no specifics about this cereal yet, but we could see an official announcement in the coming days.

Will you be giving the Froot Loops Birthday Cake cereal a try? Let us know in the comments below.