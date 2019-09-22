“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan’s Family Provides Update After WWE Legend’s Hospitalization

Earlier today the tragic news broke that wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Fame inductee “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan was hospitalized, though details were scarce and the family had yet to issue a public statement. The wrestling world immediately outpoured with comments of support for Duggan, with hopes that there would be an update coming soon. Now Duggan’s wife Debra has provided a major update about this health scare, revealing that “Hacksaw” is still in the hospital — but that he’s on the road to recovery after having two surgeries.

“Hello everyone, this is Debra. This picture is hours after his second emergency surgery in 24 hours,” Debra wrote on Instagram. “He had a severe infection but we think we got all of it although he will be in the hospital for a few more days. Thank you all for your continued thoughts and prayers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The initial news was first reported by PW Insider, which indicated that Duggan had to cancel some public appearances at conventions this weekend because of the health scare.

He has experienced multiple medical issues in his career, including a scare in the late 1990s when he was wrestling with WCW and had to battle kidney cancer. Because he was diagnosed early, the cancer was able to be treated without chemotherapy.

He was also hospitalized because of atrial fibrillation in his heart last year, and opened up about that life-threatening experience during his appearance at WrestleMania earlier this weekend.

“My heart went out of rhythm,” Duggan told Wrestling Inc. “They tried to shock it from the outside which didn’t work. So, they went in and did a procedure called an ablation where they went in and shocked my heart and got it back into rhythm. So, thank God everything is going good.”

Our thoughts go out to the Duggan family and we’re hoping for a quick recovery for the wrestling legend.