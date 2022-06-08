Hollow’s Bend: James Marsters Leads Cast Of A Supernatural Audio Drama (Exclusive)

James Marsters (Buffy The Vampire Slayer), George Sear, (Love, Victor), Paul Johannsson (One Tree Hill), and Jan Luis Castellanos (13 Reasons Why) will highlight the cast of the just-announced, genre-fueled radio play, Hollow’s Bend, ComicBook.com has learned exclusively. According to producers, the production will be a fun and innovative take on the radio play format, filled with teenage hijinks, paranormal takeovers and a plan to stop a powerful spirit from wreaking havoc on a small town. Hollow’s Bend Radio Play will be released on all audio platforms in mid-July, leading up to a special presentation at the 2022 Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Hollow’s Bend follows a trapped spirit named Andres as he discovers a loophole that allows spirits to possess the teenagers of the town. He accidentally possesses the new girl, Gemma, while she and her friends (Luke, Dels, Angelica, and Damon) are playing with a Ouija board. Before he can stop it, a malevolent spirit named Ramsey takes control of Dels in order to put a stop to the corrupt higher ups in the town, who are mining the spirits’ life source: a powerful mineral called amyrium. Torn between his wish to be free and his urge to protect the residents of Hollow’s Bend, Andres must do his best to help the teenagers stop Ramsey from freeing her followers and wreaking havoc on the town.

“We’ve always been big fans of the supernatural genre and lovers of all things 80s, and we created Hollow’s Bend to be a celebration of both,” writer and producer Rachel Quinn told ComicBook.com in a statement. “This era is beloved by so many, and we hope listening brings our audience both a familiar nostalgia and an exciting new adventure.”

“It’s been amazing to work alongside this team of both industry veterans and up-and-coming talent, all of whom brought their own unique flair to the characters,” added writer and producer Abigail Reed. “This is a true ensemble story, and you could really feel that throughout the recording process.”

“What hooked me about this story is that it reminded me of the YA shows that I grew up watching from the late 90’s and early 2000’s but with a modern twist.” Producer and Music Supervisor Jennifer Smith told ComicBook in a statement. “I am thrilled to bring this new approach of audio storytelling to life and to uplift this incredible team as well as create a modern sonic 80’s world filled with the supernatural.”

Hollow’s Bend is directed by Anna Van Valin, written and produced by Rachel Quinn and Abigail Reed and produced by Jennifer Smith. Also backing the project is production company Moonwake, with music supervision handled by Smith and her company Rat Dance Party. Smith is an acclaimed music supervisor who has worked on Paramount’s Why Women Kill, Netflix’s Deadly Illusions, and Paramount/MTV’s Behind the Music.