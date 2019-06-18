It has not been a very good month for Instagram. Despite being one of the most popular social media platforms on the planet, the site can’t seem to keep itself from shutting down. Last Thursday, there were widespread outages across the globe, giving users trouble logging into the site and refreshing their feeds. Now, less than a week later, the same problem has reappeared, though it may not be affecting everyone.

Several users took to Twitter — the designated platform for complaints about Instagram, Slack, and other media/messaging sites — to voice their frustrations about the new issues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to DownDetector, the majority of the outages have been occurring in the UK, as well as various parts of the United States. The Northeastern part of the country seems to be the most heavily affected, though that could change as the problems continue.

The site reports that 84% of the people having issues with Instagram are complaining about issues with their news feed, 10% of the complaints are in regards to logging in, and just 5% with the website itself. Instagram has yet to officially comment on the issue.

Of course, when Instagram is down, users flock to Twitter to voice their grievances. Some of the tweets themselves are actually commenting on that very issue. The hashtag #InstagramDown is beginning to trend once again.

“Everyone moving back to Twitter because Instagram is down again,” writes one user on Twitter. Their message is accompanied by a gif of people moving boxes into a college dorm.

Everyone moving back to Twitter because Instagram is down again #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/XeNkVivYBK — Ellie (@ellie_202) June 18, 2019

Is Instagram down for you? Do you think the social media site will fix these widespread issues any time soon? Let us know in the comments!

Hopefully Instagram will fix itself soon, and Twitter can return to its usual business.