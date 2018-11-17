Real UFO Investigation Happening Off the Coast of Ireland

They’re among us! Well, that’s what the Irish Aviation Authority might be starting to think, that is. Earlier this morning, pilots flying various air crafts began to report to air traffic control a series of fast-moving lights in the sky near the southwest coast of Ireland.

According to the BBC, the first call came in before 07:00 local time when a pilot for British Airways inquired about possible military exercises in the area because there were lights in the sky “moving so fast.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After local air traffic control confirmed that no such exercises were scheduled, the pilot — flying from Montreal, Canada to London’s Heathrow Airport — went on to describe it as a “very bright light” that had flown along the left side of the aircraft she was flying before it “rapidly veered” north.

Before long, another pilot — one for Virgin Airlines — joined in the chatter and suggested the light could be a meteor or another object re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. The pilot for Virgin Airlines explained the lights as “very bright” and seemed to be “multiple objects following the same sort of trajectory.”

The BBC sat down with Apostolos Christou — an astronomer from the UK’s Armagh Observatory and Planetarium. According to Christou, the lights could have been a natural phenomenon like shooting stars.

“It was most likely what are commonly called shooting starts,” Christou said. “It appears the matter was extremely bright so it must have been quite a large piece of material. I cannot say from the pilots’ description, but it could have been the size of a walnut or an apple.”

“It also appears there were bits coming off the object and flying past the aeroplane, that is also what you would expect if it was a particularly large rock from space hitting the atmosphere, it would tend to fragment.”

As for the ongoing investigation into the incident, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has confirmed they’re actively looking into the situation.

“Following reports from a small number of aircraft of Friday 9 November of unusual activity, the IAA has filed a report,” the IAA said in a statement. “This report will be investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process.”

For those wanting to hear the air traffic control conversation, FlightRadar24 has a recording uploaded, which can be found in the tweet below.