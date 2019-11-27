James Bond: First Trailer for No Time to Die to Debut Next Week

Some fans may have been surprised that we haven’t seen any real marketing or footage for the upcoming 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, especially with the release date just five months away. Those eager for a first look at Daniel Craig‘s final appearance as 007 have No Time to Worry though, as the first official trailer will seemingly debut very soon. The cast for the film, including Craig, Lea Seydoux, and Rami Malek, will make an appearance on Good Morning America on the morning of Wednesday, December 4 which MI6 HQ reports will coincide with the release of the official teaser trailer.

No Time to Die has had a turbulent production, starting with the departure of director Danny Boyle from the project and development seemingly starting at square one. There was also the matter of Craig suffering an injury during filming and even rumors that Fukunaga was holding production up so that he could play video games. The director disputed those rumors, denying the reports. Despite the bumps in the road, production wrapped on the film earlier this year with Craig injecting a new voice into the series with Emmy award winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In this new Bond film, Craig’s character has been enjoying retirement until he’s visited by an old friend, forcing him to return to the life he tried to leave behind. You can read the full synopsis below.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. The villainous Blofeld, played by Cristoph Waltz, is reportedly returning for this film in some capacity.

No Time to Die is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020. It will officially mark the end of Daniel Craig’s run as the character, a series that began with Casino Royale in 2006 with Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, and SPECTRE in 2015.