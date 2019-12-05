James Bond: New Photos from No Time to Die Released

Following the release of the official trailer this morning, MGM and United Artists have released eight new photos from the upcoming 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Among the new images are up-close shots of many of the new characters in the film including Lashana Lynch‘s Nomi (the new 00 agent in the film), plus Ana De Armas as Paloma and Academy Award winner Rami Malek as the new villain Safin. Star Daniel Craig naturally appears in many of the photos, including one with a new shot of Chrisoph Waltz as Blofeld, whose return was officially confirmed in the trailer. Check out all of the No Time to Die photos below!

In this new Bond film, Daniel Craig’s character has been enjoying retirement until he’s visited by an old friend, forcing him to return to the life he tried to leave behind. You can read the full synopsis below.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film also stars Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen.

No Time to Die is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020. It will officially mark the end of Daniel Craig’s run as the character, a series that began with Casino Royale in 2006 with Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, and SPECTRE in 2015.

