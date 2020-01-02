John Boyega Hit With Backlash From Star Wars Fans Over Joke About Rey’s Sex Life

In the weeks surrounding the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Finn actor John Boyega has made a habit of getting his name in headlines for the wrong reasons. After a less than positive review of Star Wars: The Last Jedi as well as calling people “weak” when asked about co-star Kelly Marie Tran‘s online harassment, now Boyega is angering fans for a vulgar comment about Daisy Ridley’s character Rey. And the actor isn’t backing down as fans are coming at him on social media.

After Boyega used the phrase “lay the pipe” while addressing a possible romance between Finn and Rey, many fans lashed out about the actor’s choice of words — but he did not apologize once the heat started coming.

You obviously don’t know the diffrence between a fictional world and reality. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 31, 2019

Instead Boyega responded to the insults of fans in kind, spending some time getting in the dirt of his mentions, stating that “I will say it 500000 times. Two consenting adults can lay down whatever the hell they want ya sensitive!”

He then responded to claim of someone calling him a misogynist, telling them they’re an idiot, while also stoking the flames with a series of images trolling fans.

Boyega earned a lot of criticism when he was asked about the bullying experienced by Tran after Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“Being in this position, you just understand the masses, how the masses think, you know,” Boyega explained. “Through social media, we get to engage, we get to have fun. But at the same time, for those who are not mentally strong, you are weak to believe in every single thing that you read. That’s, you know, it is what it is. I don’t know, for me anyway, when I see that [backlash], I’m like, well, that’s actually not true. But no, it is actually not true.”

Boyega later went on social media to apologize for the perceived insult of Tran, clarifying what he meant.

“In no way was I referring to Kelly when I made my comments although the interviewer mentioned her given the topic,” Boyega wrote on Twitter. “I was really speaking from my own perspective throughout this franchise. Sometimes I’ve felt strong and sometimes I’ve felt weak. Badly worked through. I apologize.”

Boyega can be seen reprising his role of Finn in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, now playing in theaters everywhere.