‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Producer Confirms When Opening Scene Takes Place

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom producer Colin Trevorrow has confirmed the timing of the film’s opening scene which had caused a bit of confusion for audiences.

The scene, which saw dinosaur DNA being retrieved from Isla Nublar, took place long before the main events of the film as it picked up with the original Jurassic World cast quite scattered and an Indominous Rex being bred. “The opening sequence is set just after [Jurassic World],” Trevorrow told LRM. “There’s 3 years that pass. We didn’t put that type up onto the screen, but the opening scene could even be weeks after or a month after, and then time passes to allow them to create that creature.”

Should there be a similar time jump heading into the third Jurassic World movie, the world might have been forced to adapt to dinosaurs walking the entire Earth and not being contained to one island.

To conclude the film, the post-credits scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is very quick and lacks offering much insight to the future films. However, it does see a pair of pterodactyls perched on the Eiffel Tower replica in Las Vegas. It seems to be an indication of where the franchise will be headed, as a third installment of the Jurassic World franchise has been promised already.

Jurassic World 3 will release on June 11, 2021.

When Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom crosses the billion mark at the box office, it will make the film the third this year to do so. Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther are currently the only two films to have reached that milestone thus far this year and of those two, Avengers: Infinity War is currently sitting at over $2 billion. The dinosaur film is currently sitting with more than $943 million at the worldwide box office.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom quickly starts out as an explosive thrill ride,” ComicBook.com’s four-out-of-five star review for the new movie reads. “Chris Pratt‘s Owen returns in subdued form, not delivering as many lines as he needed to be, but always timing his charming expressions and wit with perfection. Subtle character moments between Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard‘s Claire are the first act’s character-driver while a larger plot unfolds simultaneously. Heavily supported by the perfectly timed every time comic relief from Justice Smith as newcomer to the franchise Franklin Webb, Fallen Kingdom is relentless out of the gate. As a small team, Claire’s group tasked with rescuing Jurassic World‘s dinosaurs from a volcanic eruption, openly paralleling real world animal rights issues.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is now playing in theaters.