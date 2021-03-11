WandaVision Star Kat Dennings and More Pay Tribute to Anton Yelchin on What Would Have Been His 32nd Birthday

Anton Yelchin was a great talent whose life was sadly cut short back in 2016 due to a tragic accident. Yelchin was best known for playing Pavel Chekov in the Star Trek movies as well as Kyle Reese in Terminator Salvation. He starred in many other excellent films including Green Room, Only Lovers Left Alive, Like Crazy, and much more. March 11th would have been the actor’s 32nd birthday, so many of his friends and former co-stars are paying tribute to him on social media. Yelchin was good friends with WandaVision star, Kat Dennings. The two worked together on the 2007 film Charlie Bartlett, and Dennings often posts old photos of the two actors hanging out before his passing.

“I miss you every day, happy birthday🎈,” Dennings wrote. Many celebrities commented on the post with heart emojis, including Simon Pegg, Jaimie Alexander, and Steve Agee. You can view Dennings photo in the Instagram post below:

Dennings also shared a photo with Yelchin to her Instagram Stories, saying, “I could use your council these days.” You can view a screenshot of the post below:

Dennings was not the only person to honor Yelchin today. Star Trek alum, Simon Pegg, also took to Instagram to post a sweet birthday message. “Thinking of this brilliant, beautiful man on his birthday. What’s your favourite Anton Yelchin movie? ❤️” You can view that photo below:

Recently, Star Trek: Discovery did a special tribute for Yelchin. In “Unification III,” fans learned more about that the black boxes Michael Burnham was recovering from old Starfleet ships in order to help explain The Burn. The first of those black boxes came from the USS Yelchin, a 31st-century ship that was destroyed in 3069 during The Burn.

Two years ago, a documentary called Love, Antosha was released in honor of what would have been Yelchin’s 30th birthday. The movie debuted at Sundance and focused on Yelchin’s life and acting career. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, director Garrett Price recalled meeting with Yelchin’s parents.

“There’s a whole audience that needs to learn more about Anton,” Price shared. “I met with Viktor and Irina, and they started telling me stories about Anton, and I was hooked from day one. I knew the story needed to be told.”

Love, Antosha features interviews with actors and filmmakers who knew Yelchin, including JJ Abrams, Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Stewart, Jodie Foster, Willem Dafoe, Frank Langella, Ben Foster, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Our thoughts are with Yelchin’s friends and family today.