Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes Are Officially Back

It may only be August, but things are starting to turn towards fall. It’s back-to-school time for kids all across the country, fall television will soon be back in force, and we’re already starting to see fall-related food items hitting grocery shelves — including those with a pumpkin spice theme. And for those who love pumpkin spice-flavored cereals, we’ve got some good news. Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes are back.

The seasonal take on the classic cereal is now showing up on Walmart.com and on some store shelves (via Delish) which means that it’s time to stock up on the goods well in advance of chilly fall days. Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes first debuted last fall and featured an orange and yellow colored box with a festive slice of pumpkin pie featured on the front (with Tony the Tiger, of course.) At the time of its debut, those how tried the cereal noted that it had a very strong pumpkin spice smell, bur that there wasn’t a lot of pumpkin taste to the very sweet cereal — though there was a lot of discussion of the leftover milk being particularly delicious.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“New Kellogg’s Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes has a warm pumpkin spice frosting that coats golden, crunchy toasted flakes,” a Kellogg’s representative told Today last year. “This tasty cereal has caramelized pumpkin aromatics delivering brown sweet cinnamon and a touch of allspice and ginger.”

As for where to get it, right now the cereal has only been spotted at Walmart and is listed on the Walmart website at $3.64 for a Family Size box or a two-pack for $6.80 It’s not clear how long the cereal will be on store shelves, either, so like most things pumpkin spice-flavored you might want to get your supply early so you’ll be set all through sweater season.

Are you excited for Pumpkin Spice Frosted Flakes? What is your favorite pumpkin spice food item? Let us know in the comments below!

a