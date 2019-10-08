Kevin Hart Health Update Given By Tiffany Haddish

Kevin Hart has been on the mend ever since getting into a car accident back on Labor Day weekend, and we’ve recently received an update on his condition thanks to his friend Tiffany Hadish. Hadish was on hand at Tyler Perry’s Studio opening in Atlanta recently, where she was asked about Hart’s condition by Extra. “He’s doing really really good. I talked to him the other day,” Hadish said. “He’s doing good.” That’s great news for Hart fans, and we’re hoping to see the star make a full recovery.

Hart underwent surgery a few weeks ago and TMZ reported that “A source connected to Kevin tells us doctors completed successful back surgery on Kevin Sunday evening. Another source told us the comedian is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days while he recovers.”

As for the accident itself, Hart was in the car with two friends, Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman. At one point the car rolled over down an embankment, and Hart and Black were rushed to the hospital once paramedics arrived on the scene, while Broxterman was also cared for, though her injuries were not as serious.

You can check out the full description from the report of collision below.

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway. Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention. The driver was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of this collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals (Northridge- Hart, UCLA Westwood – Black). The third occupant, Rebecca Broxterman, suffered only complaint of pain.”