Kevin Smith Asks for Help Dressing Himself for Late Night With Seth Meyers

Throughout much of his career, filmmaker Kevin Smith was known for regularly wearing hoodies, hockey jerseys, and jean shorts, but for his upcoming appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he took to Twitter to get the advice from his fans on which blazer would be most appropriate for the talk show. The filmmaker previously wore the bulkier clothing to hide his size, but following a life-threatening heart attack in 2018, Smith completely altered his lifestyle, diet, and fitness regimen, dropping an impressive amount of weight and giving him a new appreciation for life, as well as requiring an entire wardrobe overhaul.

“Okay, Kids – which jacket to wear on [Late Night with Seth Meyers] this evening? I’m partial to the purple,” Smith shared on Twitter alongside a series of photos of blazer options.

His blazers were all accompanied by his signature jean shorts, accompanied by a pair of slip-on sneakers.

In a follow-up tweet, Smith shared a photo of himself doing some sightseeing in New York City.

Dating back to his debut film Clerks, the filmmaker has been as well-known for his own personality as any of his films, as he has always been outspoken about various topics. Earlier this month, Smith announced that he had earned a lifetime achievement with the confirmation that he will be appearing on The Simpsons as himself.

“D’OH! I reached a career milestone yesterday when I voiced myself on The Simpsons!” Smith shared on Instagram. “This was a massive moment in my life, right up there with the Chinese Theater footprints or Clerks getting into the Library of Congress!”

Smith’s most recent film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.