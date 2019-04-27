Kit Kat Announces New Flavor

That’s right, folks! There’s going to be a new Kit Kat in town, and not just one of those seasonal variants that appear like clockwork over the year. No, this is going to be what Hershey, the company that makes Kit Kats in the United States, refers to as a “year-round flavor” instead. The new flavor, set to hit the United States in December, is called Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate.

According to the official press release, Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate is the first “year-round flavor” to hit the United States in nearly a decade. Here’s how it describes the new treat: “[a] mint crème on the top and dark chocolate on the bottom, all surrounding light and crispy wafers.”

Prepare your taste buds: New Kit Kat Duos Mint and Dark Chocolate are coming this December! pic.twitter.com/1mM79v1QLJ — Kit Kat (@KitKat_US) April 24, 2019

While this might be the first new “permanent” flavor of Kit Kat in basically a decade, it sounds like maybe it won’t be the only one. Christopher Kinnard, Kit Kat senior brand manager, teased as much in the press release.

“Our fans in the U.S. have been requesting new [Kit Kat] flavors and we’re excited to share we are adding to the [Kit Kat] family with the launch of [Kit Kat] Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate,” Kinnard states in the press release. “But here’s the best part – we are just getting started. Keep your eyes peeled; there is more to come from the [Kit Kat] brand.”

Granted, this could just be corporate phrasing to indicate that there will be further announcement this year from the company. It’s a fairly vague, noncommittal phrasing that could mean anything from “a second new permanent flavor” to “a new marketing campaign with a popular influencer.” So, don’t get your hopes up.

What do you think? Are you excited to try the new flavor of Kit Kat when it arrives at the end of 2019? Or are you more of a classic sort of person? Let us know in the comments!

