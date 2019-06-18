Krispy Kreme Introduces “Kreme-Filled” Doughnuts

Sorry diet, you’ll have to wait! The continuous praying to the doughnut gods have paid off and our prayers have been answered — Krispy Kreme has decided to add creme-filled doughnuts to their lineup. Starting today, Krispy Kreme’s “Kreme-Filled” doughnuts have been added to menus across the country as a seemingly permanent addition. As of now, the iconic original glaze doughnuts will be filled either with a classic, vanilla-based creme or a chocolate creme, which appears similar to the company’s Nutella-filled offering available in the Dominican Republic.

If you’re hesitant at ditching the original glazed for a kreme-filled doughnut, no need to fret! Because the company gave away more than one million donuts earlier this month on National Donut Day, the new offerings will be handed out for free at participating locations this Saturday, June 22 (limited to one per guest).

It should be noted that yes, Krispy Kreme has had filled doughnuts in the past, but they’ve never stuffed their flagship original glazed goodies with creme until now.

“Krispy Kreme was at the launch of Apollo 11, serving fresh doughnuts to Americans witnessing liftoff of this monumental mission,” Krispy Kreme marketing chief Dave Skena said in a press release. “As America prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, we want to give our fans a new taste experience that is out of this world. We choose to fill our Original Glazed® doughnuts, not because it is easy, but because it is hard (no disrespect intended, JFK). Actually… it’s not hard, it’s melt-in-your-mouth delicious.”

For more information on the new goodies, you can read all about them here.