Kool-Aid Man and Lil Jon Team-Up on Christmas Song

The holiday season isn’t complete without your favorite campy Christmas song, and it looks like Lil Jon is putting himself in the running in a pretty major way.

The prolific rapper and DJ recently released a new holiday tune called “All I Really Want for Christmas”, along with a pretty unique music video. The video, which you can check out above, sees Lil Jon and a slew of dancers celebrating around a Christmas setting — along with the Kool-Aid Man.

That’s right, from the moment he utters his iconic “Oh yeah” and busts through the wall, the Kool-Aid Man is technically a co-star of the video.

Even as it doubles for an ad for Kool-Aid, the video ends up being pretty darn delightful, in part thanks to Lil Jon’s enthusiasm. (And hey, it’s arguably a bit catchier than Lebron James’ collaboration with Sprite).

As it turns out, this track marked a significant milestone for the rapper, who had been looking for the right opportunity to release a holiday song.

“I’ve been wanting to do a Christmas song for forever,” Lil Jon told Rolling Stone. “I could never get the right inspiration to get it done though … I wanted to do something fun for young and old, and I think that mission is accomplished.”

“It’s not every day people hear a song from two icons like Kool-Aid Man and Lil Jon,” Rachel Drof, Kraft Heinz’s marketing director of beverages, said in a statement (via AdWeek). “We love finding unexpected moments to bring fun in to peoples’ lives.”

