Here Is What A Live Action Pinky & The Brain Could Look Like

Pinky and the Brain are two beloved characters first introduced in Animaniacs, and a new piece of art shows what the lovable duo could look like in live-action.

Pinky and the Brain were one of several highlights from Warner Bros. beloved Animaniacs animated series, and they proved so popular they eventually received their own spin-off animated series to boot. So far though they have not made the jump to live-action movies, though Hollywood has been on a tear recently of bringing back nostalgic properties or characters and giving them the live-action treatment, so it could very well happen.

Artist George Evangelista recently gave us a glimpse at what a live-action Pinky and the Brain could look like, and the results are pretty spot-on. Brain’s larger head, beady eyes, and scheming expression is perfect, as is Pinky’s large eyes, ears, and slender build. Granted, we can’t hear him speak in a picture, but it’s hard not to see him and not immediately think “NARF!”

If there ever is a Pinky and the Brain movie, we’re definitely down for the characters look like this, which finds the perfect balance between their animated counterparts and live action realism. You can check out the image in the post above.

“Time to start my 80s/90s love and planning to take over the world with my rendition of Pinky and the Brain!

Also like my Pokémon series, I will start taking suggestions in the comments again in the theme of 80s and 90s from cartoons, movies and video games.

#pinkyandthebrain #animaniacs #90scartoons #90sstyle #90slove #takeovertheworld”

Pinky and the Brain first debuted on WB’s Animaniacs, the hit cartoon that features a lengthy roster of characters including Slappy Squirrel, Chicken Boo, The Goodfeathers, and of course Yakko, Wakko, and Dot. The series ran from 1993 to 1998, and eventually spawned the Pinky and the Brain series that ran from 1995 to 1998.

So, do you want a Pinky and the Brain live-action movie or show? Let us know in the comments!