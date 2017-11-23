Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: What Time Does The Parade Start & How To Watch

What time does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade start today? That’s the question being sent via text message and entered on Google all morning. So if you find yourself on the receiving end on “What time does the Thanksgiving Day parade start,” you can send them this handy link, because we’ve taken all the guess work on when the 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade begins.

Here is what you need to know:

The Macys’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on NBC today, November 23rd, at 9:30AM Eastern & will run until about 10:30AM ET.

But surely you want to know more than just what time the Parade starts, right?

If you’re wondering “Can I Stream the Thanksgiving Day Parade,” you absolutely can. NBC will be streaming the Parade on its website and mobile app. There is a catch though. For those of you with cable providers, just login in to NBC.com/live with your account credentials. If you live in NY or Dallas Fort Worth, you won’t need it. Like in years past, NBC is working with YouTube and Verizon to provide a 360 look at the parade.

Now that you know when the 91st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin, have you checked out what balloons to expect? Luckily for you, ComicBook.com will be covering the parade LIVE and you can follow along on Twitter with @ComicBook.

The parade is going to be a star studded event with Patti LaBell, Gwen Stefani, 98 Degrees and so much more. Tweet us your thoughts and we’ll give you a retweet!